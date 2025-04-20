3.2 magnitude earthquake near Tonasket felt in Osoyoos overnight

Photo: U.S. Geological Survey An earthquake was detected near Tonasket overnight.

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake rumbled eight kilometres northwest of Tonasket, Wash., early Sunday morning.

At around 1:10 a.m., the quake shook to a depth of 14.9 kilometres, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Several people reported feeling the incident from different locations, including in Oliver and Seattle.

Last Wednesday, another 3.0 magnitude earthquake was felt and heard in Osoyoos from the same area.

According to the USGS, there have been a few dozen minor earthquakes northwest of Tonasket within the last month.

Earthquakes in Washington are typically caused by slip on faults, specifically due to "stresses associated with motion of the Juan de Fuca Oceanic Plate to the northeast with respect to the North America Continental Plate at a rate of several cm per year."