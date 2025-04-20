Annual Chopaka Rodeo returns to the Similkameen to honour elder Carrie Allison

Photo: Chopaka Rodeo File photo of the Chopaka Rodeo in 2024

Sunday is the 57th Annual Chopaka Rodeo, bringing roping and riding events back to the Similkameen Valley.

This years event pays tribute to honoured elder Carrie Allison, who the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said supported events, family, and was "the best Kitchen Boss the Chopaka Rodeo has ever had."

The rodeo event starts at high noon. Adult events include team roping, calf roping, ladies breakawat, ladies barrel racing, bull riding and saddle bronc.

Junior events include steer riding, breakaway, and barrel racing. There is also peewee barrel racing for those aged six and under.

Admissions is $10, with 10 and under free. There is cash only for admission and concessions, with no debit or credit card machines.

The rodeo takes place 15 miles south of Keremeos.