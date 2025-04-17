Town of Osoyoos Easter holiday hours for services

The Town of Osoyoos has shared its Easter holiday hours ahead of the upcoming long weekend.
According to a public notice issued Wednesday, town services will see the following hours of operation:
Town Hall / Planning and Development Services
April 18-21: Closed.
Sonora Community Centre
April 18, 20, 21: Administration office closed.
April 19: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 18-21: Open for federal election advance polling.
Sun Bowl Arena
April 18, 19, 20: Open 7 to 12 a.m.
April 21: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Operational Services
April 18-21: Closed.
For sewer and water emergencies: Call 250-498-7676.
Fire Hall Administration Office
April 18-21: Closed.
Osoyoos and District Sanitary Landfill
April 18: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 19: Open 8 to 4 p.m.
April 20, 21: Closed
All Town of Osoyoos departments will return to regular hours on Tuesday, April 22.