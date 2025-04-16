Osoyoos Fire Rescue responding to 'multiple emergencies,' asks residents to steer clear

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue Firefighters are asking Osoyoos residents to steer clear of multiple emergencies crews are responding to Wednesday night.

Osoyoos residents are asked to keep their distance from firefighting crews as they respond to several emergencies Wednesday night.

In a social media post just after 6 p.m., Osoyoos Fire Rescue said it was responding to multiple emergencies in town.

"At this time we ask the public to stay clear of the operational areas to give our responders room to work safely," the post reads.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.