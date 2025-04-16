Oliver's boil water notice cancelled after four-day advisory

Photo: File photo Town of Oliver rescinds boil water advisory on April 16.

Oliver residents can run their taps without worry again, as the town cancelled its boil water advisory Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, the Town of Oliver said the water is now safe for consumption.

The four-day notice was rescinded following water quality testing taken on Monday and Tuesday.

The incident occurred following a mechanical failure at Rockcliffe Well last week, wherein non-chlorinated water entered the town's water distribution system.



"The Town of Oliver would like to thank you for your patience during this time," continues the release.

Residents are asked to sign up for Voyent Alert to keep up to date with the town's notification system.