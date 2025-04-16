257979
259609
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Oliver's boil water notice cancelled after four-day advisory

Boil water notice lifted

- | Story: 545008

Oliver residents can run their taps without worry again, as the town cancelled its boil water advisory Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, the Town of Oliver said the water is now safe for consumption.

The four-day notice was rescinded following water quality testing taken on Monday and Tuesday.

The incident occurred following a mechanical failure at Rockcliffe Well last week, wherein non-chlorinated water entered the town's water distribution system.

"The Town of Oliver would like to thank you for your patience during this time," continues the release.

Residents are asked to sign up for Voyent Alert to keep up to date with the town's notification system.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

258590