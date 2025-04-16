South Okanagan General Hospital ER to close overnight

Photo: Sarah Crookall South Okanagan General Hospital ER to close April 16 overnight.

The South Okanagan General Hospital is closing its emergency room overnight on Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m.

In a press release issued less than two hours before the closure, Interior Health alerted residents to the change in operating hours.

“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital,” reads the press release.

Previous closures have been attributed to a doctor shortage, however, Interior Health did not state the reason for this most recent one.

Anyone with chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, and other emergency situations is asked to call 911 emergency operators to be transported to the nearest hospital.

Penticton Regional Hospital is the nearest hospital for many in the region.

Those unsure whether their situation is an emergency can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca.