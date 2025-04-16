Lower Similkameen Indian Band hold water ceremony at Manning Park

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band Lower Similkameen Indian Band held a water ceremony at Manning Park on April 15.

Members of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band attended a water ceremony at Manning Park on Tuesday.

"Water Is Life, as spoken by the elders, and spoken by the ancestors who have moved on," reads a Facebook post from the LSIB.

LSIB elders, Upper Similkameen Indian Band elders, Okanagan Nation Alliance members, and Natural Resources attended.

Members noted their responsibility to water, adding that their people look towards the underlying interconnections of water, land, people, and all living things.

Manning Park has been a site of several natural disasters such as flooding and wildfires over the years.