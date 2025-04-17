Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend's early bird tickets available now

Photo: Sarah Crookall Early bird tickets for Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend now on sale.

Early bird tickets to Oliver's signature Wine Capital Weekend festival are now on sale.

Until July 21, those interested in some of the biggest events in Canada's wine capital can get discounted tickets for plenty of wine and beer tasting.



The Sept. 19 to 21 events will also see plenty of food, entertainment, various vendors, plus a kids zone.

Wine Capital Weekend schedule:

Kick-Off Party at District Wine Village - Sept. 19, 8 to 11 p.m.

"Start the weekend off with a spectacular evening of music, food, and drinks," reads an Oliver Tourism Association press release. "Enjoy a live intimate performance by the iconic Canadian band Glass Tiger. Savour exquisite wine and beer tastings from the village tasting rooms, while indulging in gourmet dishes from Ward’s Country Kitchen."

Cask & Keg Festival - Sept. 20, 12 to 5 p.m.

"Celebrate all things craft beer, cider, and spirits at the [ninth] Annual Cask & Keg. Form a team of four and compete in the thrilling Beer Olympics. Enjoy tastings from regional breweries, cideries, and distilleries while delighting in a variety of food truck offerings and live music."

Festival of the Grape - Sept. 21, 12 to 5 p.m.

"Conclude the weekend with the premier wine tasting event in the South Okanagan. Sample wines from over 50 local wineries, dance to live music, and witness the iconic Grape Stomp Competition presented by the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association."

Festival VIP packages are available where participants can enjoy limited release tastings, education sessions, and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.