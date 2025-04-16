3.0 magnitude earthquake near Tonasket felt in Osoyoos

Photo: U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake detected northwest of Tonkaset Wednesday morning.

Some in Osoyoos woke to the rumblings of a 3.0 magnitude earthquake nine kilometres northwest of Tonasket, Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake shook to a depth of 13.6 kilometres around 7 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department told residents that if they felt shaking, to be aware that the earthquake was the cause.

Several residents said they heard or felt the earthquake in Osoyoos and on Anarchist Mountain.