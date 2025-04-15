Town of Oliver asks residents to check for leak notices

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver tells homeowners to look for leak notices.

The Town of Oliver is telling homeowners to check their utility notices for possible leak notifications.

This week, utility notices were sent out and with them leak letters where they apply.

"The Town of Oliver monitors water usage through your meter. If there's a significant increase in your consumption beyond a certain threshold, it suggests there is a possible leak past the meter," reads a town notice.

"Before contacting a plumber, refer to our meter guide for insights on diagnosing the cause of your leak notification."

The municipality recommends acting fast on leak notices to safeguard property.

For information on reading water metres for leaks, click here.