Osoyoos' Blue Barn matches pet food donations with challenge

Photo: Blue Barn Osoyoos (Facebook) Blue Barn Osoyoos is hold a pet food challenge from April 17 to 30.

Osoyoos' Blue Barn is running its annual pet food challenge in support of local animal organizations this month.

From April 17 to 30, the B.C.-based pet store will match pet food donations pound for pound.

"Donate 5 lbs, we'll donate 5 lbs! Donate 10 lbs, we'll donate 10 lbs!," reads a Blue Barn Osoyoos Facebook post.

Happy Tails Cat Rescue Society, Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society, and Lend A Paw Pet Food Foundation are local organizations that will benefit from the program.

"So, stop in before April 30 and help us support these amazing organizations," continues the post.