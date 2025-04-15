Similkameen Country Development Association to hold 5K fun walk and run

Photo: Pixabay Similkameen Country 5K race begins May 3.

Ready, set, go! — Similkameen Country Development Association is hosting its second annual 5k fun run/walk this May.

On May 3, participants can traverse an inclusive, flat, mixed trail, starting at Keremeos' Memorial Park.

"Whether you’re racing to set a new personal best or just out for a scenic stroll with friends and family, this event is for everyone. Dogs on their leash are welcome to join," reads the event listing.

The all-ages, all-abilities race is self-timed.

Additionally, refreshments will be provided, and a post-race celebration will be held.

Participants can register at the Similkameen Recreation Centre. Registration donations will support the Neighbours for Neighbours program.