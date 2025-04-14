Osoyoos' auto body shop takes on member contributing to award-winning build

Photo: JF Kustoms David Launier and JF Launier.

An acclaimed Osoyoos auto body repair shop officially welcomes new but familiar talent.

This month, JF Kustoms awarded David Launier with an auto body and collision certification through its apprenticeship program.

"Owner JF is thrilled to see his cousin share his passion and join our award-winning team," reads a JF Kustoms press release.

"David’s talent shone bright, contributing to the stunning 1968 Cougar that earned international acclaim at Detroit Autorama."

Last March, JF Kustom's 1968 Ford Mercury Cougar "Predator" took first place out of 400 vehicles at Toronto's Motorama. The detailed build also won JF his fifth Great 8 finalist award at Detroit’s Autorama.