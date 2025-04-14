BC Regional Championship kart racing crowned drivers in Oliver

Sarah Crookall

Rubber was burned and champions were crowned during the kart racing BC Regional Championship in Oliver over the weekend.

On Sunday, finalist heats were underway at Area 27 Motorsports Park.

Contestants ranging from ages six to 70 competed, drawing well over 100 people from all over the province. Racers qualified based on points for their fastest lap.

Youngster Morgan Fry won the junior tag engine category, and Grayson Thorpe-Doubble took home the senior Briggs engine category win.

For many, high-powered kart racing is just one step in becoming a professional race car driver.

The regional races are part of Kartplex's championship series, making its way to Quesnel, B.C. in June.