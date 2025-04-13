Your photos: Osoyoos' stunning tree blossoms welcome spring

Osoyoos' beautiful and signature fruit blossoms have begun to open, filling the South Okanagan town with hues of white and pink.

Many of the local farmer's apricot, peach, and cherry trees began to bloom in early April, bringing in signs of spring and the hope of a fruitful tree harvest. The town has been historically known for its cherry blossoms, which should be in full bloom within the next few weeks.

Last year, the Okanagan Valley saw virtually no stone fruit, such a peaches and apricots, due to the impacts of extreme weather.

This year's earlier arrival of tree blossoms brings much welcomed optimism for many Osoyoos fruit farmers.