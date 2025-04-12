Town of Oliver issues boil water notice for town, surrounding areas

Photo: Pixabay - file photo

The Town of Oliver and surrounding areas are under a boil water notice this weekend.

In a short press release Friday, the town announced that all water systems in the area are under a boil water notice until further notice after non-chlorinated water entered into the Town of Oliver’s water distribution system.

The incident occurred following a mechanical failure at Rockcliffe Well.

The Town says the advisory has been put in place “out of an abundance of caution.”

It's not clear how long the advisory is expected to be in place for.

The Town advises that water being used for drinking should be boiled for at least one minute prior to use and public drinking fountains should not be used.