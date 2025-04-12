Osoyoos Indian Band latest topic of CBC show 'Still Standing'; residents welcome to free comedy show

Photo: CBC Comedian Jonny Harris in a file photo from his time filming 'Still Standing' in Okanagan Falls in 2022.

Osoyoos Indian Band residents might have noticed some distinctly out-of-town guests with cameras hanging around this past week.

It's all part of the CBC show "Still Standing," which features comedian Jonny Harris and travels around Canada featuring small communities, learning what makes them special.

Harris' team has been in the area in recent days, all leading up to a standup comedy show featuring Harris and what he has taken away from his time in the region.

Harris will be at the Inkameep Community Hall in Oliver on Monday, April 14.

The whole surrounding community is invited to the free show, no tickets required. Doors open at 7:20 p.m.

The show will be recorded, and clips will be used in the eventual final product of the "Still Standing" episode.