Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department tackled backyard burn pile that spread into parkland

Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department

Multiple fire crews worked together to contain a backyard burn pile that got out of control and burned aggressively into the Willowbrook parkland on Thursday afternoon.

The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department said they were called in at around 4:18 p.m. to respond, assisted by a crew from BC Wildfire and the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department.

Personnel watched the fire overnight and were active on Friday morning, actively collecting gear.

"Special thanks to neighbour Dan Smith and Oliver RCMP for their assistance with evacuations, and RDOS Emergency Manager Sean Vaisler for his support," Willowbrook shared in their post.

Open burning of permitted burning materials closes at midnight on Monday, April 15, 2025, in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen area. More information can be found here.