Town of Oliver asks residents to mind toilet materials upon discovering clogs

Photo: Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver is asking residents to trash non-flushable items, as its sewer system is getting clogged.

Some culprits are clothing, fabric, rags, and flushable wipes, which wreak havoc on gravity lines and pumps.



In a public notice on Thursday, the municipality said such clogs can result in additional maintenance, while sharing a photo of a clog from this week.

"Toilet paper is designed to disintegrate into pulp and move easily through the process of sewage or septic treatment," town staff said.

"Residents should also avoid disposing of grease, oil, flushable wipes, paper towels, reinforced paper towels or hygiene related products down the toilet. These products can seriously affect the operations of sewer infrastructure by building up, attracting other solid materials, clogging pipes and treatment plant equipment."

When clogs are found, wastewater operators have to perform "the very unpleasant task of finding and extracting these blockages, given the nickname of 'fatbergs'."

The town is reminding residents to avoid any materials that can disrupt the sewer system, causing damage and inconvenience to the public.