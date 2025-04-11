Osoyoos' iconic muralist moves back in town with new projects on the go

Photo: Sarah Crookall Mavik Robinson.

One of Osoyoos' most iconic artists responsible for over a dozen murals in town has returned to the tourist destination, saying it "feels more like home."

Mavik Robinson is bringing back his surreal-realistic talent, once again working as a tattoo artist out of Art Therapy Corp on Main Street. He's moved back after living in Alberta, coinciding with Osoyoos' decision to no longer to require permits for murals.

Originally from Chilliwak, B.C., Mavik has always wanted to build a life outside of his hometown.

"Osoyoos always felt more like home. I loved the environment, I loved the nature, I loved the water. It's just the perfect place," the artist said.

His decade-long journey of mural-making has become an expression from the heart.

"I've definitely tried to make an imprint on life, in general, just because art and our passion and creativity is our perspective of life, and we're all here to share something," Mavik said.

"That's why art is so important to me, is because we're sharing something beautiful, and if I can give it back to the world — on walls, tattooing, any type of art form — people appreciate it. Hopefully it motivates them to be creators in their own experience also."

Photo: Mavik

Starting up, spraying paint on walls professionally was a natural progression, despite never having being asked to do a mural before. He had initially been a graffiti artist.

"I originally started on the street, creating art. I was a graffiti artist hitting the back of buildings, trains, things like that."

Fathering two children, Mavik said that he didn't want to carry the risk of graffiti art. He combined the two worlds when he decided to seek out a project with his former elementary school in Yarrow, B.C.

"My kids were going to that elementary school and they had redone the building, but they had no mascot. When I was in school, they did have something like that. So I was like, 'Maybe I'll offer to do a mural for them and bring their mascot forward,'" Mavik said.

"So, I talked to the principal, and this was a long shot, because I didn't know if I would be able to even do it. I'd never done any murals, I just was painting on the streets. But sure enough, she accepted it. So, I had done my first mural there, and then it snowballed and I just started picking up more mural jobs."

Mavik's latest murals in Osoyoos were Gino's Coffee House's back-patio portrait wall, and a water sports mural for Desert Surfside Waterfront Accommodations last year.

Many of Mavik's murals are a part of the town's tourism mural walk.

Photo: Gino's Coffee House

The artists said he approaches his murals with good intentions. When working with a business' vision, he will ask questions and map out his ideas before starting. If he gets creative freedom, Mavik said, it's a labour of love.

"I want to show the world something different on a deeper level, because on a deep soul level, we have light and dark in the world. There's good things, there's bad things, but at the end of the day, I want to show something that will impact the world and stir the pot in a positive way."

"It may stir it in the negative way, but it's all in the intentions of the people that take it. Most of the time, it's always to be creative and show something beautiful — something the mind doesn't perceive or has never seen before.

"That's what my mind is like. I want to show something that will kind of put people on their toes and be like, 'Oh well, that's amazing. Oh wow. That's really impactful. That's super creative. I've never imagined something like that.' So, it's always to step outside the box and create something that people never [have] seen before."

The artist said he takes his own creative spins when creating in the moment. He also enjoys adding little touches like 3D elements.

Currently, Mavik has a few more wall pieces up his sleeve in various locations across town, kicking off his time back in Osoyoos with a bang.

To view more of Mavik's work, click here.