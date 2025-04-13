Parcel tax roll review panel to be held at Osoyoos Town Hall

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos is holding a parcel tax roll review panel this month.

On April 22 at 1:30 p.m., the panel will go over various user parcel taxes at Town Hall.

According to a public notice on Thursday, discussions will focus on the water parcel tax, the museum parcel tax, and the sewer parcel tax.



"Notice of Assessment has been mailed ONLY to owners who are being charged a parcel tax for the first time," reads the notice.

Affected roles are open to inspection by appointment through the town, prior to the parcel tax roll review panel.

