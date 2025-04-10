B.C. regional kart race hits Oliver's Area 27 track this weekend

Photo: Kartplex

A provincial kart race will be hitting the pavement in Oliver over the weekend.

The BC Regional Championship, organized by Kartplex, will be setting up on the track at Area 27 Motorsports Park, from Saturday at 7:30 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

According to organizers, the race will see over 100 racers from across B.C. as well as those from Alberta and Washington State. With age-specific heats, participants will range from six to 70 years of age.

"The big thing for me is it's a group of kind of like minded people that enjoy the same stuff," said Craig McLean, Penticton resident and kart racer.

"It's a very family-orientated activity that's kind of laid back and yet kind of high intensity at the same time. It's shockingly safe, but it gives you that need for speed."

McLean added kart-racing is often a stepping stone along the path to becoming a professional race car driver.

The event will be open to the public and free to attend.