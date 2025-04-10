Osoyoos' muralist happy to see town no longer requires permits

Photo: Contributed Mavik Robinson painting the "Osoyoos" mural on Pioneer Car Wash.

Osoyoos will officially no longer require a permit for murals, making it easier to put up the town's celebrated artwork.

During Tuesday's council meeting, members approved the first three reading of changes to the town's sign bylaw, which exempts murals from needing permits.

Recently, a letter of support for a mural was requested from the municipality. As such, staff highlighted that it can't issue a letter of support without a permit.

In a March committee meeting, discussion centred around proactive and reactive enforcement of murals, as well as the difficulty of determining appropriate art due to differences in personal tase.

Ultimately, councillors agreed that eliminating permits would eliminate a lengthy process for business owners and reduce staff workload.

"That's a hard one, because I understand that there's the [town's] viewpoint as the board of people that have to [...] decide whatever they feel is appropriate for the community. I totally understand that, but as business owners and people that value the building that have been in town for a long time — It's up to them to be able to choose what they want," said muralist and tattoo artist Mavik.

Mavik has created roughly a dozen murals in Osoyoos and is happy to see that they will no longer require permits.

"I think that's a beautiful thing, because controlling art and having all these barriers and guidelines that you gotta try to work around really hinders the actual creative process and art is a freedom of speech, it's a freedom of creativity."

Mavik, who has recently moved back to Osoyoos after living in Alberta, added that murals he's created are all done with love.