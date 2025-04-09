Osoyoos Indian Band's oldest knowledge keeper and 'true cowgirl' turns 95

Photo: Osoyoos Indian Band Jane Stelkia (centre).

The oldest member of the Okanagan Nation is turning 95 with a big birthday bash this week.

“I want the public to know who we are," said Jane Stelkia in an Osoyoos Indian Band press release.

On Friday, the OIB will be hosting birthday celebrations to which Stelkia hopes people will attend.

"Jane is a true cowgirl and has spent her whole life working with cattle and horses. She continues to ride horses, build fences, mow her lawn, teach nqilxwcn/nsyilxcen, and attend community gatherings to this day," reads the press release.

"Having been born in 1930, Jane has seen a lot of change in her life. Jane wants to talk about history in the Okanagan territory and contemporary terms for Indigenous Peoples."

Held at Indian Grove Riding Stables, the celebration will include horseback riding, a meal, and a tribute video, starting at 3 p.m.

At 5 p.m., greetings with Stelkia will take place at the Nk’mip Campground’s Clubhouse.

“OIB is very proud to celebrate Jane’s 95th birthday," OIB chief Clarence Louie said in the press release.

“She is one of the oldest, and still active, horse culture knowledge keepers and language speakers, in our entire Okanagan nation. To be 95 and still riding horses, not only is that rare, it is a testament to the hardworking old Indian ways”

To RSVP to Stelkia's birthday celebrations, click here.