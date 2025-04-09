Osoyoos tap water supply critically low at peak times; town mulls three zone watering strategy

Photo: File photo

Osoyoos' tap water levels have been dipping extremely low during peak times, town staff say.

During Tuesday's committee meeting, Town of Osoyoos staff provided an update about the town's potable water supply, seeking early planning for this year's peak season.

"We're at a pretty critical level with our wells," said chief administrative officer Rod Risling.

According to Risling, the water reservoirs are dipping down to 40 per cent when using all six of the town's wells, which is five per cent above the town's limit.

"With all of our wells running, we still cannot keep up during our peak watering hours," Risling said. "One well should always be sitting idle, even on your worst days, one well should be sitting idle in case you have a mechanical failure."

Risling added any problem could put the community at risk of running out of water, forcing the town to impose complete water restrictions. The CAO said the town has been lucky "for years," having not yet run into that problem.

"If it hits a 35 per cent level, there's not adequate water to put out fires, and on most nights when we have irrigation, we're down to a 40 per cent level, so we are critically close to absolutely not having enough water."

Administration noted that additional problems can occur at that level. Low levels can disrupt sediment in lines and reservoirs, which could lead to boil water notices from Interior Health.

To prevent such problems, staff and council discussed potential solutions including: limiting duration of watering, discontinuing water exemptions specific properties like strata complexes, and water conservation education.

Notably, council discussed increasing watering zones to three zones to reduce capacity on the system; that way, peak periods are impacted by only a third of the town, rather than half of the town. Mayor and council showed interest in the three-zone solution.

As Osoyoos' water metre installation is complete, staff expect to have a better and more targeted plan on managing water use in the community.

"My biggest concern is if we don't bring it up and don't talk about it [that] if we run out of water and the reservoirs dip a little bit more, [that] we have to go on a boil water order, for potentially weeks," Risling said.

"I just thought we needed to sound the alarm."