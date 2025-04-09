PHOTOS: South Okanagan firefighters don hazmat suits for training

South Okanagan firefighters geared up in hazmat suits for hazardous material operations training over the weekend.

"This mandatory coursework is a part of our firefighter program that equips our firefighters with the skills and knowledge base to handle hazardous materials situations," Osoyoos Fire Rescue said on social media.

The course was hosted by the Oliver fire department with eight Osoyoos firefighters in attendance. Merritt Fire Rescue Department, Naramata Fire Department, and the Penticton Fire Department also joined the training.