255082
259609
Oliver/Osoyoos  

PHOTOS: South Okanagan firefighters don hazmat suits for training

Hazmat firefighter training

- | Story: 543356

South Okanagan firefighters geared up in hazmat suits for hazardous material operations training over the weekend.

"This mandatory coursework is a part of our firefighter program that equips our firefighters with the skills and knowledge base to handle hazardous materials situations," Osoyoos Fire Rescue said on social media.

The course was hosted by the Oliver fire department with eight Osoyoos firefighters in attendance. Merritt Fire Rescue Department, Naramata Fire Department, and the Penticton Fire Department also joined the training.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

249475


256424
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258122


Real Estate
5112988
3163 Richter Street #219
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$420,000
more details
249475






Send us your News Tips!


257519


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Missy
Missy South Okanagan BC SPCA >


259666


260435
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
256193
257601