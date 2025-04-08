Road closed to vehicles and pedestrians on 74th Ave in Osoyoos

Photo: File photo

A road closure has closed traffic on 74th Avenue from 89th Street to Heron Lane in Osoyoos.

In a public notice, the Town of Osoyoos said the closure is starting this week and will be in effect for roughly three weeks.

The municipality added that the road will be completely closed to "vehicle and pedestrian traffic" from 89th Street to Heron Lane.



"Following this initial closure, there will be intermittent day closures," reads the notice.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.