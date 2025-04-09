Oliver's medical student welcome tour well received by to-be doctors

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Oliver's first medical residency student welcome tour was very well received and positive, organizers say.

As the Town of Oliver gears up to welcome prospective student doctors to the community this year, the Physician Recruitment Working Group collected feedback from the student doctor tour from last September.

Members of the working group said many people involved were "blown away" by the "informative" welcome experience. Attendees said that despite it being a long, jam-packed day, the tour felt quick and enjoyable because of its many fun activities.

"This was such an amazing experience and all of the residents were so impressed by the effort that was put into this," reads one comment following the tour.

The tour, organized by Dr. Robyn Craven, gave several UBC students in-person experience with resources in the South Okanagan, including the South Okanagan General Hospital.

The team visited facilities such as South Okanagan Physiotherapy, Desert Sun Counselling Centre, Back Yard Farm restaurant, Desert Sun Hospice, Burrowing Owl Winery, the Osoyoos Indian Band Health Centre and Oliver Eats.

"The resident group especially liked the Back Yard Farm and talking to the chef there. That was a very unique and genuine conversation. Checking out the Burrowing Owl winery was also a lot of fun," reads one comment.

Several residency students said they felt very welcomed and learned a lot about Oliver and Osoyoos.

"It was wonderful to get the chance to meet and speak with different community health care leaders. I also particularly enjoyed visiting the health facilities of some of our local Indigenous communities," reads another comment.

Tour organizers say the tour also was a good networking experience within the healthcare community.

"Doctors meeting pharmacists, massage therapists meeting physiotherapists etc., which was great, and hopefully helped to strengthen the relationships of our medical professionals in the South Okanagan," said Amy Grice, Physician Recruitment Working Group chair and town councillor.

The next student doctor tour is slated for Sept. 10.