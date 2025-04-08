Out of control burn pile in Osoyoos prompts fire response

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

A burn pile grew out of control toward a structure, prompting response from Osoyoos firefighters Monday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded with four trucks and 10 personnel to the smoke on Bull Pine Road, the fire department said on social media.

Not all firefighters were able to tend to the fire due to limited access.

Two trucks and six crew members knocked back the fire quickly, said OFR.

BC Wildfire assisted the local fire team with overhaul and the scene was cleared by 3:45 p.m.