Osoyoos looks to allow recreational vehicles in boat trailer parking lot

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos is looking to allow recreational trailers in its boat trailer parking lot without a permit.

According to an April staff report, the town is hoping to make the changes to reduce staff time and labour relating to enforcement of parking permits.

As of May 1, the boat trailer parking lot will open at 6901 Main Street near Harbour Key Drive in East Osoyoos.

"This property is known as the boat trailer parking lot. It is a pay per use parking lot for boat trailers only. However, tourists or visitors can contact the Town to obtain a parking permit for the lot to park (not occupy overnight) their recreational vehicles or travel trailers, provided they pay for parking," reads the report by Amy Robinson, deputy corporate officer.

According to the report, the boat trailer parking lot is rarely at full capacity and could accommodate recreational vehicles. However, the space does not allow for longterm storage.

"Requiring a permit for parking trailers other than boat trailers (such as RV trailers or storage trailers) is time-consuming for staff. Often, travellers arrive outside of the town office hours, leaving bylaw officers to attempt to contact them or deliver the permit," continues the report.

"Eliminating this permit requirement will save staff time and make it more convenient for traveling tourists to park their trailers in the boat trailer lot when needed."

If approved by committee and council, the west slide of the lot could be identified to recreational vehicles.

2025 boat trailer parking costs:

Daily rate - $11.00

Weekly rate - $66.00

Monthly rate - $275.50

If committee approves the changes on Tuesday, they would still require council approval. For the time being, trailers and recreational vehicle can request a permit to park in the boat trailer lot.

Further amendments to the off-street parking regulations bylaw will be brought forward to a future council meeting.