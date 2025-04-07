Osoyoos coyote missing a paw, victim of trapping

Photo: PIXABAY The Fur-Bearers, a non-partisan Canadian charity founded in 1953, received multiple reports from residents in Osoyoos about the coyote, seen around Anarchist Mountain, beginning in February 2025.

A wildlife organization is offering $1,000 for the identification and conviction of the person or people responsible for a trapping incident.

In a media release issued Monday, The Fur Bearers said that a coyote paw was found in a trap in Osoyoos. Subsequent witness accounts of a three-pawed coyote, have prompted the offer of a reward for information and a potential conviction for trapping violations.

“This coyote is suffering in a way no animal should have to as a result of the use of a trap,” Lesley Fox, executive director at The Fur-Bearers, said in the media release.

“We expect that this reward may help investigators identify the person or persons responsible and, should they determine a violation took place, lead to a conviction.”

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating.

The Fur-Bearers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the traps or individual(s) behind the trapping is asked to contact the BC COS RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277.