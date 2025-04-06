Green footprints left behind after Oliver food truck break-in

Photo: The Beast BBQ and Smoke Shack

Oliver's The Beast BBQ and Smoke Shack food truck was broken into over the weekend, with the culprit spilling paint and leaving behind green footprints.

Sometime Saturday afternoon, someone pried open the food truck's front door lock, knocking over nearby paint for the business' exterior.

"Anyone see someone with green paint [on] their shoes in the Oliver-Osoyoos area, please let me know," Jason McCagherty pleaded on Facebook.

"We were there yesterday because we're getting ready to move that food truck into right into Osoyoos again [...] And I pulled up there today to start tearing it down to move it, and driver's door was open, and they've trashed the inside of it," McCagherty told Castanet.

The Beast food truck has been operating out of a parking lot on Highway 97 and Road 2 for nearly three years. Its owners were just getting ready to open for the spring/summer seasons. Paint spilled during the break-in was left out for McCagherty to paint a board on the business' patio.

"I've got some cleanup [to do]. I've got repairs. From what I could tell, I'm gonna have to bring it into town and park it somewhere and do a major overhaul on it now and then try to get it up and running, hopefully for the beginning of the season.

"I was planning on [opening] right away, but now I'm looking at probably May — it probably put me back a month."

At this time, it's unclear if the culprit took anything during the break-in. McCagherty said he didn't leave behind any money, but he'll be filing a police report Monday morning.

Last year, someone broke in to The Beast, stealing some water. And in September, a driver drove into property belonging to the food truck, causing minor damage.

"I'm stressed to the nine about it — it's actually really hurt the whole situation," McCagherty said.

"Last year was a tough summer for us with the lack of tourism and business, and that's why we're moving it into town, hoping for better. And this definitely did not help. It was a wire thin to begin and now it's really hurt, so now I've got some figuring to do."