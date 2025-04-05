Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre campaigning in South Okanagan

Photo: The Canadian Press

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is in the South Okanagan Saturday.

Poilievre is holding a press conference in Osoyoos Saturday at 10:30 a.m., where he's announcing that an elected Conservative government would cut government “red tape” by 25%.

Additionally, he'll announce that if elected, his government will introduce a “two-for-one” law, mandating that two regulations must be repealed for every new one introduced.

Castanet will be live-streaming the press conference.

Following the morning announcement, Poilievre is heading to Penticton where he'll be holding a “Canada First” rally at 1704 Government Street. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the rally begins at 4 p.m.

Poilievre's campaigning through the South Okanagan comes about three weeks before the federal election takes place. Meanwhile, Liberal leader Mark Carney is campaigning in Ontario Saturday while NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is in Atlantic Canada.