Annual Pig Out Festival gearing up for big year of food, wine and fun

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country - Aaron Hagen

The annual Pig Out Festival Weekend is approaching in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

From May 2 to 4, food and wine experiences will take centre stage at a variety of events, including the signature festival itself.

On Friday, May 2, the weekend will start with a guest chef dinner at Manzil Restaurant in their vineyard garden at Kismet Estate Winery.

Local wines will be paired with Indian street food-inspired bites and a four-course meal, and guests will hear expert winemaker speakers share their insight.

Tickets are $129.99 plus tax and can be found online here.

Then on Saturday May 3, the festival itself will take place throughout the afternoon at Cellar Door & More in Oliver. Some of the region's top chefs will being their best pork bites to the table, plus more local wines, and entertainment.

Tickets are $109 for adults, $45 for youth 13 to 18, $25 for kids and free for kids under two, and include festival entry, food and wine samples, entertainment and activity.

An additional $15 charge can be added to secure a safe ride home on a shuttle with services in Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton and Okanagan Falls. Tickets are available online here.

In addition to those two events, there will be a comedy night May 3 at Nostalgia Wines with local comedian Joey Commisso, and a special Pig Out brunch menu at Hester Creek Estate Winery on Sunday May 4. Details for both of those can be found on the wineries' respective websites.