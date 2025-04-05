258963
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Annual Pig Out Festival gearing up for big year of food, wine and fun

Get ready to Pig Out

The annual Pig Out Festival Weekend is approaching in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

From May 2 to 4, food and wine experiences will take centre stage at a variety of events, including the signature festival itself.

On Friday, May 2, the weekend will start with a guest chef dinner at Manzil Restaurant in their vineyard garden at Kismet Estate Winery.

Local wines will be paired with Indian street food-inspired bites and a four-course meal, and guests will hear expert winemaker speakers share their insight.

Tickets are $129.99 plus tax and can be found online here.

Then on Saturday May 3, the festival itself will take place throughout the afternoon at Cellar Door & More in Oliver. Some of the region's top chefs will being their best pork bites to the table, plus more local wines, and entertainment.

Tickets are $109 for adults, $45 for youth 13 to 18, $25 for kids and free for kids under two, and include festival entry, food and wine samples, entertainment and activity.

An additional $15 charge can be added to secure a safe ride home on a shuttle with services in Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton and Okanagan Falls. Tickets are available online here.

In addition to those two events, there will be a comedy night May 3 at Nostalgia Wines with local comedian Joey Commisso, and a special Pig Out brunch menu at Hester Creek Estate Winery on Sunday May 4. Details for both of those can be found on the wineries' respective websites.

