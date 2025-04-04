Osoyoos Indian Band, Weyerhaeuser partner in management of forestry holding

Photo: Siya Forestry

The Osoyoos Indian Band has entered into a partnership with Weyerhaeuser to help lead management of local forestry holdings.

Tree Farm License 59 is located near Oliver and holds important cultural, ecological and economic significance.

“Tree Farm Licence 59 is an important area for the OIB community,” explains Dan Macmaster, head of forestry at Nk’Mip Forestry LLP, in a press release.

“Our goal is to properly manage this tenure to address multiple objectives across the landscape, whether it’s fuel mitigation, habitat improvements, or protecting culturally significant areas. Through our partnership with Weyerhaeuser, we’ve ensured that the values and priorities of our community are at the forefront of every decision.”

The management objectives for this tenure are described in the press release as "broad and ambitious: reducing wildfire risk, protecting water resources, enhancing wildlife habitat, increasing forest resiliency and rehabilitating areas impacted by the devastating 2021 wildfires. Every decision within the tenure is guided by OIB’s vision of long-term sustainability and stewardship for future generations."

Weyerhaeuser representatives report being pleased with the partnership.

"The sharing of traditional knowledge from Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and community members has been instrumental,” explained Brian Drobe with Weyerhaeuser.

“It allows us to integrate Indigenous stewardship into our plans, ensuring forests continue to support subsistence, economic, and ceremonial practices.”