Drag racing non-profit anguished over potential new requirements for renters at Osoyoos airport

Photo: Sarah Crookall David Sabyan.

An Osoyoos drag racing non-profit is raising the alarm of new operational changes at the airport and its subsequent risk of becoming inoperative as longtime renters.

During an April 3 Airport Development Advisory Committee meeting, the Wine Country Racing Association spoke about its concerns with the airport's prosed new user agreements.

"Our biggest fear is that the town allows the [Osoyoos Airport Development Society] to manage the airport and therefore manage [user] agreements and they say [...] we're offering you this wonderful agreement, but the conditions of the agreement will not meet what we need in order to operate our drag racing at the airport,"David Sabyan, WCRA director, told Castanet.

Sabyan and WCRA volunteers fear it would prevent the association from renting its 18-year airport space without other alternatives to store expensive cars and mobile trailers in the town.

The conditions which threaten the non-profit, the WCRA says, are proposed conditions set on the group specifically, such as no use of non-race vehicles, a security deposit and maintenance fees, and the removal of all equipment after races.

The proposed conditions have not yet been approved by council. But according to committee minutes, some of the recommended changes are to prevent damage at the airport.

In May of last year, a vintage private plane saw damage to the tune of $40,000, prompting requests for enhanced overnight security at the airport.

Additionally, WCRA owned up to minor asphalt damage caused by a motorhome of one of its users last year, saying it attempted to repair the damage.

"They would have cut out a chunk of pavement three feet by three feet, and I think the consequence of that repair would have been visually worse than the marks that were put in there," Sabyan said.

When discussing airport security, one discussed solution was to prevent overnight parking. However, Sabyan said his non-profit was not made clear of the changes.

"I think Wine Country Racing was punished by that statement of no allowance of overnight parking and that specific repair," Sabyan told Castanet when asked.

Sayban claimed WRCA misinterpreted the no overnight camping mandate, thinking it didn't apply to user parking. The error netted the group a $6,500 fine later reduced to $250.

The racing association said a $6,000 fine would have sunk the non-profit financially.

"Our high-end racers that attend our events are people driving combination motorhomes and trailers, probably 77 feet in length. They have absolutely nowhere to park those units in Osoyoos, absolutely nowhere," Sabyan added.

"These are race cars, easily worth $300,000 to $400,000 and probably $1 million motorhomes, and consequently, they're a huge draw to our events."

The WRCA told committee it lost money in 2023 and 2024 for the first time, and additional user costs would be prohibitive to the organization's operation.

Prospective new airport operator OADS said it shouldn't have problems accommodating the racing association's concerns. It added the intention to take over management from the town is about increasing efficiency.

"I don't think we can get into the weeds on specifics of what something would look like in a year or two [...] but I can say we want to continue to see you folks operate up there," said Glen Harris with OADS.

The OADS added it's open for further talks with the WCRA to negotiate an agreement, adding the association would still have to report to committee and council.