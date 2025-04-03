Oliver RCMP seeking public help in locating man wanted for two assault charges

Photo: Crime Stoppers

The South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers and Oliver RCMP is seeking assistance in locating a wanted man.

Police posted on Thursday that they are looking for 46 year-old James Stewart Turner, who was an outstanding warrant related to assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

Turner is described as standing 5'8" in height, weighing roughly 155 lbs, with black hair and blues eyes.

"Your help is greatly appreciated in keeping our community safe," Crime Stoppers added.

Anyone with any information regarding Turner's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 quote file #2022-1652.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.sostips.ca.