Oliver/Osoyoos  

Town staff warn of brown coloured water due to irrigation demands

Brown coloured water

People in Osoyoos are being warned that they could be seeing discoloured water as the town prepares for irrigation.

In a public notice on Thursday, the Town of Osoyoos said the change in water colour could be affecting the town core and rural systems 8 and 9.

"The high demand on wells between now and October may cause intermittent and unpredictable periods of water [discolouration]," reads the notice.

The town is advising people to run cold water for 10 minutes or until the water runs clear.

"Should brown water persist please contact the Operational Services Department at [email protected] or call 250-495-6213."

