Oliver readies plans to attract new doctors with Physician Recruitment Working Group

Photo: Sarah Crookall Medical residency students tour South Okanagan facilities in 2024.

Oliver's Physician Recruitment Working Group is gearing up to introduce to-be doctors to the South Okanagan this year.

In a recent meeting, the working group discussed this year's doctor recruitment strategies as well as planning for its residency student tour on Sept. 10.

"At our most recent meeting we reviewed the work plan and marketing plans, and discussed new doctors coming to the area and how to best welcome them and promote the South Okanagan as a great place to live and work," said group chair and town councillor Amy Grice in an email.

Volunteers intend to create a welcome package and town tour for two new graduate physicians arriving in the South Okanagan this spring.

Additionally, the working group is aiming to send Oliver and Osoyoos ambassadors to career fairs and medical conferences.

"Ambassadors at career fairs was discussed briefly, the idea being to promote the area as a great place to work," Grice added.

"That has been the focus of the marketing plan as well; to amplify that the South Okanagan offers a unique opportunity for physicians to practice full-scope medicine in a community that values their expertise while enjoying an exceptional quality of life."

Details regarding the annual resident tour will be discussed at the next Physician Recruitment Working Group meeting.