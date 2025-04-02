Summer camp registrations now open with Oliver District and Recreation

Photo: Oliver and District Recreation

Oliver District and Recreation's summer camp registration is now open.

"Get ready for an unforgettable summer of fun, friendship, and adventure," said Oliver District and Recreation in a social media post.

Participants can register for the following programs:

Sun Fun Jr. and Sun Fun Sr. – Games, crafts, sports, and more

Outdoor Adventure Camp – Explore nature and get active

Small Wheels Camp – Skate, scoot & ride into summer

"Sun Fun and Small Wheels Camp Single-day drop-in spots open for registration Monday, June 2.

"Campers will spend their days at Oliver Pool, Oliver Community Park, and Kinsmen Splash Park, and more great locations soaking up the sun and making memories."

Group registrations are available.

For more information and to register, click here.