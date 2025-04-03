Easter egg hunt and more at Osoyoos' Easter Eggsravaganza

Photo: Osoyoos Festival Society

Easter celebrations will soon be underway in Osoyoos at the Osoyoos Festival Society's Easter Eggsravaganza.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 19, hoppy participants can enjoy many activities from an easter egg hunt, an Easter bonnet contest and breakfast, to games at Gyro Park.

On top of a baby goat petting zoo, the family-friendly event will see potato sack races and three-legged races for all ages, in addition to more contests.

Music will be provided by Diane Ball in various styles.

All registration for the Easter events will be done in-person at Gyro Park.