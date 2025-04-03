Oliver's Drift Boutique and Redhead Market closing after order to vacate

Photo: Drift Boutique

An order to vacate is seeing Oliver's Main Street shops Drift Boutique and Redhead Market close this month.

"Beautiful South Okanagan! Our hearts' calling to keep Drift Boutique serving our amazing community have come to an end," reads a Facebook post by Drift Boutique.

"Late last week, ourselves and Mira with Redhead Market were given notice to vacate our locations, as our building has sold."

Following the sale, both local businesses may no longer be on site as of May 1. Drift Boutique's last day will be April 26, and Redhead Market's will be April 30.

"We are quite vulnerable with a month to month lease," added Drift Boutique.

"It has been a deeply heart quenching gift sharing in this remarkable community and hope to see your exquisite faces in the next few weeks as we clear the space."

Both businesses thanked the community for their support.