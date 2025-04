Photo: Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos residents can expect traffic and water interruptions as crews undertake "urgent" watermain work on Highway 97.

The work is impacting the highway, closing 176th Avenue and 91 Street in Rural Osoyoos.

As of 2 p.m., crews were directing traffic through partial lane closures. The work could see water shut off in the vicinity.



"Operational Services crews are working hard to complete repairs as soon as possible," said town staff in a public notice.