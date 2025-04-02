Semi truck caught fire, caused blast in Osoyoos

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

A semi truck with faulty brakes caused a vehicle fire and tire explosion at Main Street and Cottonwood Drive in Osoyoos Tuesday night.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Osoyoos Fire Rescue said the blast was caused by overheated brakes.

At 9:44 p.m., fire crews, with three fire trucks and 10 personnel, responded to one semi truck with a flat bed trailer with its tires on fire. The truck's brakes had overheated, starting the blaze.

The fire led to the tires exploding, causing airbags to deploy.

"Firefighters were able to contain and extinguished the fire on the single set. Crews then assisted the semi truck to a safe location," said Osoyoos Fire Rescue.

The fire team cleared the scene by 11:30 p.m.