Champions crowned at BC Mixed Curling Championship in Oliver

Photo: Curl BC Team Craig.

Team Craig was crowned the 2025 AMJ BC Mixed Curling Champions in Oliver on Sunday.

From March 27 to 30, the championship games saw 12 teams duking it out for the title at the Eastlink Curling Centre.

On March 30, Team Craig beat out Team Buchy 9-4 during the final game "Sheet C."



Now, the team will move on to the national 2025 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship at the Assiniboia Curling Club in Saskatchewan November 2-8.

Champions Team Craig was made up of skip Miles Craig, third Steph Jackson-Baier, second Chris Baier, and lead Carley Sandwith-Craig.

Silver medalists Team Buchy comprised of skip Tom Buchy, third Kaila Buchy, second Dave Stephenson, and lead Lisa Stephenson.

During the ceremonies, Dean Larson of Team Freeborn won the fair play award.

To view live streaming of the BC Mixed Curling Championship and score sheets, click here.