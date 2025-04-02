Oliver's 2025 budget approved to the tune of $17.8M

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Oliver has officially adopted its 2025 budget, totalling $17.8 million.

After revisions and public input, the municipality settled on the $17,844,409 figure. The budget represents a $10,047 increase from last year's plan, which rang in at $17,834,362.

The tax implications amount to a five per cent general increase, a four per cent water rate increase, and a three per cent sewer rate increase.

Photo: Town of Oliver

On Feb. 24, the 2025-2029 budget was presented to council at a lower figure of a proposed $17.7 million for 2025. However, changes were made since that meeting.

Changes to Oliver's 2025 budget since Feb. 24:

Drinking fountain added: $10K increase – new irrigation kiosk for Oliver Cemetery.

Active transportation amenities – carried forward from 2024 - $13K.

Structure protection unit removed from budget carry-forward. Project complete.

Solid waste admin fee moved to administration from other revenue.

Utility costs reduced for town rental properties.

Transfer to policing reserve for 50 per cent of NMC.

The budget includes up to $30,000 for the town's active transportation project, $5,500 for the vision zero crosswalk, and $63,200 for the organic waste collection program.

Public input was reviewed following a feedback period closing on March 25. According to three emails received by staff, residents brought up concerns relating to town staffing, housing developments, and high taxes.

During Monday's council meeting, members gave first, second and third reading to the 2025-29 financial plan.