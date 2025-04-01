Osoyoos dog walking service announces stroller rides for pooches 'without lifting a paw'

Photo: Jasmine Aantjes

An Osoyoos dog walking business has announced on April 1 a new luxury service for owners of man and woman's best friend.

Desert Valley Dog Walking said that they are now offering doggie stroller walks for pooches who like to be pampered without getting their paws dirty.

"That’s right—your pups will be chauffeured around town in the finest, most luxurious dog strollers, so they can enjoy the fresh air without lifting a paw," reads a post from Desert Valley Dog Walking in a popular Facebook group.

The described innovative offerings don't stop there. Active pups are promised new offerings too.

"We’ll also be offering squirrel-chasing practice and puddle-jumping lessons for those adventurous pups who want to take their skills to the next level."

For more information, the owner says: Happy April Fools' Day!