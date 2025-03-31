Oliver's Covert Farms seeks buyer as family pursue new opportunities

Photo: Covert Farms Family Estate Shelly and Gene Covert.

Oliver's Covert Farms regenerative farm and winery is seeking a buyer as longtime owners are stepping down.

In a press release Monday, Covert Farms Family Estate said it has been planning its future for many years, hoping to ensure the ongoing success and legacy of the business.

"Our children, as the fourth generation, have carefully considered their own paths and have decided to pursue new opportunities beyond the farm and winery," Covert Farm owners said in the press release.

"With that in mind, we have made the decision to seek a new owner for Covert Farms, one who will continue to build upon the values that have guided us for decades."

Husband and wife team Shelly and Gene Covert are the third generation to have run the business.

Despite the decision, business will continue as usual for customers, the owners said. Covert Farms regeneratively farmed wines will continue to be sold online and at restaurants and retailers across Canada.

Regenerative farming aims to preserve biodiversity and minimally disturb soil, prioritizing the health of the land. It has been a key philosophy of the family estate.

In 2019, Covert Farms listed 116 acres of its farm land for sale. In 2023, the farm ceased public visitor experiences amid scaling back its operations.

"Once we have found a suitable buyer and have more news to share, we will connect again. In the meantime, we thank you for your continued support of our local, estate-grown wines."