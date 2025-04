Photo: Fiie photo

The Osoyoos and District Landfill will be switching to summer hours on Tuesday.

April 1 marks the change in hours to the following:

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the Osoyoos and District Landfill, click here.