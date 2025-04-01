Osoyoos Indian Band Language House featured on Indigenous Languages Day

Photo: OIB Language House OIB Language House. The Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre is celebrating Indigenous Languages Day highlighting the Osoyoos Indian Band Language House and the Okanagan language on Monday.

"In celebration of Indigenous Languages, we’d like to highlight the incredible work being done at the Osoyoos Indian Band Language House — a vital space dedicated to preserving and revitalizing the Okanagan language," reads a cultural centre Facebook post.

"The OIB Language House stands as a symbol of resilience, nurturing the next generation of speakers via adult fluency programming, fluent speaker documentation and archiving."

According to the OIB, the language house was established in 2019 to "be a catalyst that helps community members reach their goals and fulfil their potential" through classes and activities. It focuses on language revitalization.

The language house offers card language games, elder recordings, oral histories, place name information, and language classes.

For Indigenous Languages Day, the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre is recommending a donation to the language house to ensure the Okanagan languages thrive via an PayPal or e-transfer to [email protected].

For more information on the OIB Language House and classes, click here.